2052 74th Street North

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Honey Stop The Car! What A Gem! Location Location Location. This Wonderful House Is Located Directly Across From The Beautiful Azalea Park. The Curb Appeal Of This House Is Amazing. Mature Landscaping And A Circular Driveway, Large Enough To Park Multiple Vehicles. To The Left Of The House You Will Find A Patio To Sit And Enjoy The View Or A Place To Entertain. When You Walk Thru The Door You Will See An Open/modern Concept Layout.the Kitchen Features Solid Wood Cabinets, Beautiful Granite Counter-tops, A Large Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, And A Beautiful Subway Tile Back-splash. The Home Also Features Tile Throughout, Crown Molding, A Recently Updated Double Pane Energy Efficient Windows, Led Lighting, A Brand New Ac Unit Was Just Added To The Family Room In 2017.this House Is Not Going To Last.



Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 RE CHAMPIONS



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 RE CHAMPIONS



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.