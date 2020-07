Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming home just west of downtown will satisfy your needs with its large living room with built-in shelves, 3 bedrooms, separate laundry room with hookups, and big fenced yard. Enclosed porch in front could be office or den or bonus space. Split bedrooms. Gas hot water, central air, hardwood floors in living room and 2 bedrooms. Non-vicious pet welcome with $300 deposit.