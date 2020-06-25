All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2035 4th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2035 4th Ave N
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:13 AM

2035 4th Ave N

2035 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2035 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3-bedroom home in Historic Kenwood - Are you looking for a nice home in Historic Kenwood? This is a nice 3-bedroom, 1 bath home with plenty of living area.
The master bedroom is HUGE!
It has fresh paint inside and the hardwood floors are newly sanded and varnished.
The bathroom was just updated.
It has a new stove and refrigerator in the charming, eat-in kitchen.
We just added a new Rinnai water heater for added efficiency and there is an inside utility room with washer and dryer.
It is available now. Call Bill for details! (727) 440-8109.
It is offered unfurnished on an annual basis.
NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4807523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 4th Ave N have any available units?
2035 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 4th Ave N have?
Some of 2035 4th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2035 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2035 4th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2035 4th Ave N offer parking?
No, 2035 4th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2035 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 4th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2035 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2035 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2035 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus