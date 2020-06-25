2035 4th Ave N

Amenities

Nice 3-bedroom home in Historic Kenwood - Are you looking for a nice home in Historic Kenwood? This is a nice 3-bedroom, 1 bath home with plenty of living area.

The master bedroom is HUGE!

It has fresh paint inside and the hardwood floors are newly sanded and varnished.

The bathroom was just updated.

It has a new stove and refrigerator in the charming, eat-in kitchen.

We just added a new Rinnai water heater for added efficiency and there is an inside utility room with washer and dryer.

It is available now. Call Bill for details! (727) 440-8109.

It is offered unfurnished on an annual basis.

NO PETS.



