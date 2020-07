Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 1 bath has been fully remodeled inside. Nice size bedrooms and kitchen. Large backyard, great for your pets to run around, family get togethers. Not far from lakes, stores or shopping centers. Tenant Qualifications: 660+credit score, No evictions Past 2 years, background check, Make 2.5x rent. NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! $2600 move in cost.