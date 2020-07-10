200 4TH AVENUE S 402

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Remodeled Luxury Downtown St. Pete Condo! 2/2 - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



FULLY REMODELED! New kitchen, bathrooms, and hardwood flooring throughout. Situated in the Madison with TWO MASTER SUITES, right in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. Close proximity to grocery stores, markets, restaurants, museums and much, much more! The Madison has superb amenities to offer with a private courtyard that includes a saltwater pool, heated spa, outdoor fireplace, fire pit, grills and cafe seating, gym and club room.



TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR, paste this link into your web browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1488066?accessKey=5cdb



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE4706350)