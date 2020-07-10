200 36th Ave N #103A

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/962537b046 ---- Available August 1st for move in within 30 days Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo in quiet Northeast neighborhood close to waterfront, stores, restaurants Has bonus room off bedroom for office or huge dressing room New neutral tile floors throughout Covered assigned parking space No laundry on site - several laundromats within 5 minute drive Sorry, no pets Water, sewer, trash included Please drive by and schedule a showing. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. HOA application fee of $100 - please allow 20 days for HOA approval. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises