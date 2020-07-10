All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
200 36th Ave N #103A
200 36th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

200 36th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Old Northeast

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/962537b046 ---- Available August 1st for move in within 30 days Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo in quiet Northeast neighborhood close to waterfront, stores, restaurants Has bonus room off bedroom for office or huge dressing room New neutral tile floors throughout Covered assigned parking space No laundry on site - several laundromats within 5 minute drive Sorry, no pets Water, sewer, trash included Please drive by and schedule a showing. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. HOA application fee of $100 - please allow 20 days for HOA approval. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 36th Ave N #103A have any available units?
200 36th Ave N #103A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 200 36th Ave N #103A currently offering any rent specials?
200 36th Ave N #103A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 36th Ave N #103A pet-friendly?
No, 200 36th Ave N #103A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 200 36th Ave N #103A offer parking?
Yes, 200 36th Ave N #103A offers parking.
Does 200 36th Ave N #103A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 36th Ave N #103A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 36th Ave N #103A have a pool?
No, 200 36th Ave N #103A does not have a pool.
Does 200 36th Ave N #103A have accessible units?
No, 200 36th Ave N #103A does not have accessible units.
Does 200 36th Ave N #103A have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 36th Ave N #103A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 36th Ave N #103A have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 36th Ave N #103A does not have units with air conditioning.

