199 DALI BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool hot tub

The Salvador is a luxury high rise boutique condo located one block from the water. As you walk into this beautiful open concept condo, you will be WOWED by the 8 foot floor to ceiling windows with glass door leading out to your private lanai that has access to the amenities, the chefs kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, large quartz island is perfect for entertaining and best of all it has gas. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a den (bonus room). The master bedroom has his and her closet with a large en suite. The condo has an indoor laundry. The Salvador offers luxury amenities including a sprawling 11,000 square foot amenity deck on the third floor that has an outdoor swimming pool and spa, a sitting area, a dog park where you can bath your furry animals and a sculptured garden. The condo features a fitness center and a clubhouse. Walk to all your favorite restaurants, shops and museums. Minutes to the Dali Museum, Saturday morning market, Al Lang Stadium, Center of the Performing Arts and so much more. Make your Appt today!