Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:57 AM

199 DALI BOULEVARD

199 Dali Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

199 Dali Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
The Salvador is a luxury high rise boutique condo located one block from the water. As you walk into this beautiful open concept condo, you will be WOWED by the 8 foot floor to ceiling windows with glass door leading out to your private lanai that has access to the amenities, the chefs kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, large quartz island is perfect for entertaining and best of all it has gas. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a den (bonus room). The master bedroom has his and her closet with a large en suite. The condo has an indoor laundry. The Salvador offers luxury amenities including a sprawling 11,000 square foot amenity deck on the third floor that has an outdoor swimming pool and spa, a sitting area, a dog park where you can bath your furry animals and a sculptured garden. The condo features a fitness center and a clubhouse. Walk to all your favorite restaurants, shops and museums. Minutes to the Dali Museum, Saturday morning market, Al Lang Stadium, Center of the Performing Arts and so much more. Make your Appt today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 DALI BOULEVARD have any available units?
199 DALI BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 DALI BOULEVARD have?
Some of 199 DALI BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 DALI BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
199 DALI BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 DALI BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 199 DALI BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 199 DALI BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 199 DALI BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 199 DALI BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 DALI BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 DALI BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 199 DALI BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 199 DALI BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 199 DALI BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 199 DALI BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 DALI BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
