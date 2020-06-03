1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE

Amenities

available Nov 1 2020 Fully furnished - This lovely 4 Bedroom Waterfront Pool Home in St. Petersburg, Florida has waterfront views, No large boat docking small dock low bridge only temp type docking access available There is plenty of room in this furnished gem with both a family room and living room. There is a desk to give you work space right at home, indoor and outdoor dining to enjoy your meals, and plenty of beds available for 8 to peacefully rest - plus a lovely covered and screened lanai (with patio furniture) that overlooks the Small Pool, Dock and Water. This is your perfect home away from home! Disclaimer: First month, last month, security deposit due at lease signing. Tenant pays utilities (electric, gas, water, cable, internet,). Owner pays lawn care, pool care, pest control. Seven month min prefer One Plus years lease.

Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Wear a mask... Thank you for your cooperation.