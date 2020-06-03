All apartments in St. Petersburg
1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE

1983 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast · (727) 800-5906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1983 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Venetian Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
available Nov 1 2020 Fully furnished - This lovely 4 Bedroom Waterfront Pool Home in St. Petersburg, Florida has waterfront views, No large boat docking small dock low bridge only temp type docking access available There is plenty of room in this furnished gem with both a family room and living room. There is a desk to give you work space right at home, indoor and outdoor dining to enjoy your meals, and plenty of beds available for 8 to peacefully rest - plus a lovely covered and screened lanai (with patio furniture) that overlooks the Small Pool, Dock and Water. This is your perfect home away from home! Disclaimer: First month, last month, security deposit due at lease signing. Tenant pays utilities (electric, gas, water, cable, internet,). Owner pays lawn care, pool care, pest control. Seven month min prefer One Plus years lease.
Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Wear a mask... Thank you for your cooperation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have any available units?
1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1983 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
