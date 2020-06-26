All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:48 PM

1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N

1916 Burlington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1916 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
In the heart of Historic Kenwood. Close to literally everything! Walking or biking distance to everything on Grand Central and First Ave. Experience all that St. Petersburg has to offer. The location doesn’t get better than this! Conveniently located to the best of St. Pete and still only a 10-15 minute drive to the beach! 10 minute walk to Tropicana Field. Walking distance to famous Urban BBQ, Bodega, Independent and much more. Have some fun in the sunny St. Petersburg! It’s either a walk, bike, or super cheap Uber ride to everything St. Pete has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have any available units?
1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have?
Some of 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 BURLINGTON AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus