Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

1916 13TH AVENUE S

1916 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1916 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

Cozy and comfortable 3 bed room 1 bath house all rooms freshly painted, bathroom remolded, centrally air conditioned and windows in every room to enjoy the natural lighting.
All tile flooring, Huge fenced backyard.
Close to Tropicana field Baseball Stadium, Downtown St Petersburg and schools.
All interested in renting the property is required to do a background check and pay the application fee $45.00 18 and over for approval with a minimum of one months rent and one months security deposit to move in
Move in Special: get approved and lease by 9/21/19 and get $50.00 off of the first months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 13TH AVENUE S have any available units?
1916 13TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 13TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 1916 13TH AVENUE S's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 13TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1916 13TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 13TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 1916 13TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1916 13TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 1916 13TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 1916 13TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 13TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 13TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 1916 13TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 1916 13TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1916 13TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 13TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 13TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
