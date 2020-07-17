1916 13TH AVENUE S

Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Cozy and comfortable 3 bed room 1 bath house all rooms freshly painted, bathroom remolded, centrally air conditioned and windows in every room to enjoy the natural lighting.

All tile flooring, Huge fenced backyard.

Close to Tropicana field Baseball Stadium, Downtown St Petersburg and schools.

All interested in renting the property is required to do a background check and pay the application fee $45.00 18 and over for approval with a minimum of one months rent and one months security deposit to move in

Move in Special: get approved and lease by 9/21/19 and get $50.00 off of the first months rent.