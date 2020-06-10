Upstairs apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Parking pad in alley. Apartment is set back from the road behind a single family home. Very quiet. Large common area in between the house and apartment building. Apartment is wood laminate flooring so no carpet!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 13TH AVENUE S have any available units?
1909 13TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.