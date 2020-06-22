1908 20TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home with huge bonus room! NEW ROOF in 2015!! Beautiful, HARWOOD FLOORS throughout the house. Large living room and dining room with a FIREPLACE. Home has tons of windows and NATURAL LIGHT. Large FENCED in back yard. Large lot with ALLEY ACCESS and a RAISED PLAYHOUSE. Detached workshop. Well landscaped front yard with great CURB APPEAL! Centrally located in St. Petersburg, close to downtown with easy access to I-275. Very close to Woodlawn Park. This cute home must be seen today!