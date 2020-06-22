All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1908 20TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1908 20TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1908 20TH AVENUE N

1908 20th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1908 20th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home with huge bonus room! NEW ROOF in 2015!! Beautiful, HARWOOD FLOORS throughout the house. Large living room and dining room with a FIREPLACE. Home has tons of windows and NATURAL LIGHT. Large FENCED in back yard. Large lot with ALLEY ACCESS and a RAISED PLAYHOUSE. Detached workshop. Well landscaped front yard with great CURB APPEAL! Centrally located in St. Petersburg, close to downtown with easy access to I-275. Very close to Woodlawn Park. This cute home must be seen today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 20TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1908 20TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 20TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1908 20TH AVENUE N's amenities include parking, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 20TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1908 20TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 20TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1908 20TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1908 20TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1908 20TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 1908 20TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 20TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 20TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1908 20TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1908 20TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1908 20TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 20TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 20TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus