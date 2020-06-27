1900 68TH STREET N

Amenities

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH condominium in Crosswinds Colony. Clean, neat and move in ready! Easy care ceramic tile flooring throughout, white kitchen appliances, ceiling fans in all rooms. Both bathrooms have been nicely renovated with white tile, new vanities and fixtures. Master suite with walk in closet and wall closet. Hurricane rated windows, newer central heat and air system. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Assigned parking plus guest parking, community pool, community event room and elevators in building. Laundry room on every floor (not in unit). Non flood zone. Convenient location, near Tyrone Mall, LA Fitness, restaurants, movies and more!