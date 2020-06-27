All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

1900 68TH STREET N

1900 68th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1900 68th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH condominium in Crosswinds Colony. Clean, neat and move in ready! Easy care ceramic tile flooring throughout, white kitchen appliances, ceiling fans in all rooms. Both bathrooms have been nicely renovated with white tile, new vanities and fixtures. Master suite with walk in closet and wall closet. Hurricane rated windows, newer central heat and air system. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Assigned parking plus guest parking, community pool, community event room and elevators in building. Laundry room on every floor (not in unit). Non flood zone. Convenient location, near Tyrone Mall, LA Fitness, restaurants, movies and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 68TH STREET N have any available units?
1900 68TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 68TH STREET N have?
Some of 1900 68TH STREET N's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 68TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1900 68TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 68TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1900 68TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1900 68TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1900 68TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 1900 68TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 68TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 68TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 1900 68TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 1900 68TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1900 68TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 68TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 68TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
