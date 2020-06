Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar pool media room yoga

Perfectly located on wonderful Shore Acres Island of St. Petersburg, FL. Sitting on a beautiful lake, that you see from the huge pool, like you are in the jungle! All flooring is covered with laminate, nice white bathroom, clean all included kitchen and more. Close to all the best restaurants, museums, night life, theaters, yoga studios, coffee shops, down-town and more! You could even bike everywhere from here.