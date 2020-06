Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

House for Rent - St Petersburg 3 Bedroom 1 Bath w WD Room - Located in St Petersburg FL. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house has just been fully renovated including a new kitchen, bathroom, flooring, paint, AC units, and roof. Washer and Dryer room. Front porch and large yard with private driveway for two cars. Close to park for kids. Friendly neighbors Available for immediate occupancy!



Immediate self showing available - contact Christine at 941-538-2161



