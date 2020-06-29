All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

184 POMPANO DRIVE SE

184 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

184 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
Waterfront gated community only 3 miles from thriving downtown St. Petersburg, I-275, Bayfront and John Hopkins Hospitals, world class museums, restaurants, nightlife, shopping and gorgeous gulf beaches only 8 miles.

This unit has been completely updated with new hurricane impact vinyl windows, new ac, new lite gray paint, blinds and laminate hardwood looking flooring with tile in wet areas.

Community features heated pool, fitness center, tennis courts, dog park and one mile of interior walking, gated community with security guards. Also get to use amenities at south village 1 mile away, 2 additional pools, locals only sports bar, state of the art fitness center and both villages have wonderful activities if you wish. Community surrounded by Tampa bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
184 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
184 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
