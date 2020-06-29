184 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool tennis court

Waterfront gated community only 3 miles from thriving downtown St. Petersburg, I-275, Bayfront and John Hopkins Hospitals, world class museums, restaurants, nightlife, shopping and gorgeous gulf beaches only 8 miles.



This unit has been completely updated with new hurricane impact vinyl windows, new ac, new lite gray paint, blinds and laminate hardwood looking flooring with tile in wet areas.



Community features heated pool, fitness center, tennis courts, dog park and one mile of interior walking, gated community with security guards. Also get to use amenities at south village 1 mile away, 2 additional pools, locals only sports bar, state of the art fitness center and both villages have wonderful activities if you wish. Community surrounded by Tampa bay.