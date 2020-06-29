1834 Lakewood Dr S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Spacious 3x2 Lakewood Estate Home - A beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan home located in Lakewood Estates. This 2,100 sq ft well maintained home offers a huge master bedroom, an additional 2 bedrooms, family room with a wood burning fireplace, living room, dining room ,Newer flooring, Newly updated bathrooms,Clean and Bright Kitchen with newer counter tops fenced in backyard with patio plus a 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Appliances include built in oven, separate range top stove, microwave, dishwasher.



It is just minutes to I-275, downtown, shopping centers, beaches, St. Petersburg Country Club and Eckerd College. Nearby schools include the following: Bay Point Elementary, Bay Vista Fundamental, Bay Point Middle and Lakewood High School. Type



Min Rental requirements: 2,5x 3 times the income to rent ratio, a clean background with no prior convictions or evictions. A 50 dollar background will be run. A credit score of at least 600 is prefered. If you meet the min requirements, and wish to see the property, then call us today to schedule an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



