1828 Bayou Grande NE

Open House Canceled, application received. Newly renovated bungalow for lease, in the Shore Acres community of St Petersburg, sits on Bayou Grande Blvd. The location is perfect, with easy access to downtown St Pete, Central Ave, Beach Dr and 4th Ave, all of which have great shopping, delicious restaurants, and activities for all ages. The perfect place to both, work and play. This 2 bed/1 bath bungalow has new kitchen cabinets, countertop, stainless steel appliances and lighting. The bathroom has also been updated with newly tiled bath. A large mud/laundry/storage room sits off the kitchen, with washer and dryer included. Contemporary style ceiling fans are conveniently located in all the rooms. The new high-end AC has adjustable controls and is energy efficient. The home is situated on a corner lot which helps to provide privacy. Relax in the evenings with a glass of your favorite beverage on the new brick paver patio. Schedule your private showing today!