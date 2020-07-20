All apartments in St. Petersburg
1828 Bayou Grande NE

1828 Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Open House Canceled, application received. Newly renovated bungalow for lease, in the Shore Acres community of St Petersburg, sits on Bayou Grande Blvd. The location is perfect, with easy access to downtown St Pete, Central Ave, Beach Dr and 4th Ave, all of which have great shopping, delicious restaurants, and activities for all ages. The perfect place to both, work and play. This 2 bed/1 bath bungalow has new kitchen cabinets, countertop, stainless steel appliances and lighting. The bathroom has also been updated with newly tiled bath. A large mud/laundry/storage room sits off the kitchen, with washer and dryer included. Contemporary style ceiling fans are conveniently located in all the rooms. The new high-end AC has adjustable controls and is energy efficient. The home is situated on a corner lot which helps to provide privacy. Relax in the evenings with a glass of your favorite beverage on the new brick paver patio. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Bayou Grande NE have any available units?
1828 Bayou Grande NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Bayou Grande NE have?
Some of 1828 Bayou Grande NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Bayou Grande NE currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Bayou Grande NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Bayou Grande NE pet-friendly?
No, 1828 Bayou Grande NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1828 Bayou Grande NE offer parking?
No, 1828 Bayou Grande NE does not offer parking.
Does 1828 Bayou Grande NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 Bayou Grande NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Bayou Grande NE have a pool?
No, 1828 Bayou Grande NE does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Bayou Grande NE have accessible units?
No, 1828 Bayou Grande NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Bayou Grande NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 Bayou Grande NE does not have units with dishwashers.
