1786 22ND AVE S

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ST. PETE - ORANGE HILL -- COMPLETELY REMODELED 5BR - Completely remodeled 5BR/2BA home, with detached garage and an extra parking area. The spacious Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of tile, . Huge Family Room, plus a front room and large dining room. and laundry room. Close to shopping, very easy access to the 275 and bus transportation right on the block. This won't last long!



***DECEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL***

Take occupancy by December 31st and receive a $250 Gift Card upon move-in.



Applications are per adult over 18.

First full month due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit).

Liability insurance & A/C Filter Service is required.

$275.00 admin fee due at move in.

Section 8 accepted.



For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com



(RLNE5307948)