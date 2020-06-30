All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 5 2020

1786 22ND AVE S

1786 22nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1786 22nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lake Maggiore Shores

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ST. PETE - ORANGE HILL -- COMPLETELY REMODELED 5BR - Completely remodeled 5BR/2BA home, with detached garage and an extra parking area. The spacious Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of tile, . Huge Family Room, plus a front room and large dining room. and laundry room. Close to shopping, very easy access to the 275 and bus transportation right on the block. This won't last long!

***DECEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL***
Take occupancy by December 31st and receive a $250 Gift Card upon move-in.

Applications are per adult over 18.
First full month due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit).
Liability insurance & A/C Filter Service is required.
$275.00 admin fee due at move in.
Section 8 accepted.

For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

(RLNE5307948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1786 22ND AVE S have any available units?
1786 22ND AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1786 22ND AVE S have?
Some of 1786 22ND AVE S's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1786 22ND AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1786 22ND AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1786 22ND AVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1786 22ND AVE S is pet friendly.
Does 1786 22ND AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 1786 22ND AVE S offers parking.
Does 1786 22ND AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1786 22ND AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1786 22ND AVE S have a pool?
No, 1786 22ND AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 1786 22ND AVE S have accessible units?
No, 1786 22ND AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1786 22ND AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1786 22ND AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.

