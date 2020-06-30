1786 22ND AVE S

Amenities
ST. PETE - ORANGE HILL -- COMPLETELY REMODELED 5BR - Completely remodeled 5BR/2BA home, with detached garage and an extra parking area. The spacious Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of tile, . Huge Family Room, plus a front room and large dining room. and laundry room. Close to shopping, very easy access to the 275 and bus transportation right on the block. This won't last long!
***DECEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL***
Take occupancy by December 31st and receive a $250 Gift Card upon move-in.
Applications are per adult over 18.
First full month due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit).
Liability insurance & A/C Filter Service is required.
$275.00 admin fee due at move in.
Section 8 accepted.
For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com
(RLNE5307948)