1751 32ND AVENUE N

Must come see to appreciate! Through front door, main home features 3 bedrooms and a super spacious bathroom. *Full of character and old charm* Through 3rd bedroom, there is a storage area that leads into another bedroom. Rear of home has a small kitchenette and another bathroom. *Make this yours* See pictures. Are your parents moving in with you? Roommate? Does your child come home from college once and awhile? Just need some space? Au Pair? This home has many creative options on living arrangements. Application fees do apply for anyone residing in the home over 18. $50 each. We do check background and credits. First, last, and security to move in. Call today for your private showing. Home is near 275.