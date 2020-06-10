All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1751 32ND AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1751 32ND AVENUE N
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:41 PM

1751 32ND AVENUE N

1751 32nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1751 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Must come see to appreciate! Through front door, main home features 3 bedrooms and a super spacious bathroom. *Full of character and old charm* Through 3rd bedroom, there is a storage area that leads into another bedroom. Rear of home has a small kitchenette and another bathroom. *Make this yours* See pictures. Are your parents moving in with you? Roommate? Does your child come home from college once and awhile? Just need some space? Au Pair? This home has many creative options on living arrangements. Application fees do apply for anyone residing in the home over 18. $50 each. We do check background and credits. First, last, and security to move in. Call today for your private showing. Home is near 275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 32ND AVENUE N have any available units?
1751 32ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1751 32ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1751 32ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 32ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1751 32ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1751 32ND AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 1751 32ND AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 1751 32ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 32ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 32ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1751 32ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1751 32ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1751 32ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 32ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1751 32ND AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1751 32ND AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1751 32ND AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus