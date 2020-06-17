All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 175 1ST STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
175 1ST STREET S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

175 1ST STREET S

175 1st Street Southeast · (727) 403-3028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Downtown St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

175 1st Street Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2106 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
Panoramic view of Tampa bay - Sleek vanishing-edge lap pool - Putting green - State-of-the-art fitness center -with cardiovascular & circuit training equipment- Magnificent formal lawn- Private cabanas - Contemporary lounge chairs, tables and benches- Reflecting pool- Intimate lounging area- Lush tropical plantings.... 2 bedrooms- 2 baths- Utility Room - Storage bin - Bike rooms - 24 hour Congirers service.. Fine European cabinetry, polished quartz or granite counter tops, premium stainless steel kitchen appliances, frameless glass shower enclosures, tile flooring, carpet, floor to ceiling windows, and designer bathroom fixtures. St. Petersburg is a city on Florida's gulf coast. It's known for its pleasant weather (hence its “Sunshine City” nickname), making it popular for golfing, boating, fishing and beach going. Its waterfront parks host the Dali Museum, featuring surrealist works of art; the Museum of Fine Arts, with works ranging from ancient to contemporary; and Mahaffey Theater, home of the Florida Orchestra. Sundial, - Social rooms offer ample meeting spaces, catering kitchen, flat screen televisions, bar areas, and a state of the art media room. Signature’s street-level Urban Plaza offers residents and workers a park-like oasis within the busy urban downtown setting. - 60-foot wide, 6-story waterfall - Outdoor shaded eating area - Sloped lawn viewing area. Laundry Room located inside unit. There are 2 under the building secured parking spaces and an interior climate controlled storage unit. Walk to Restaurant's, Shopping. Walking distance to Publix and CVS Shopping only a block away. Close to The University of South Florida, Albert Whitted Airport, Bayfront & John Hopkins Childrens Hospital. No Pets allowed for Tenants...No Smoking...OWNER WILL BE PAINTING THE ENTIRE UNIT WITH A NEUTRAL COLOR AND REPLACING THE FLOOR COVERING WITH PREMIUM HARD SURFACE MATERIAL ( EITHER TILE OR WOOD LOOK VINYL PLANK ) Tenant to verify room measurements for accuracy. Min 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 1ST STREET S have any available units?
175 1ST STREET S has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 1ST STREET S have?
Some of 175 1ST STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 1ST STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
175 1ST STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 1ST STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 175 1ST STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 175 1ST STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 175 1ST STREET S does offer parking.
Does 175 1ST STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 1ST STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 1ST STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 175 1ST STREET S has a pool.
Does 175 1ST STREET S have accessible units?
No, 175 1ST STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 175 1ST STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 1ST STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 175 1ST STREET S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity