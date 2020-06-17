175 1ST STREET S

Amenities

Panoramic view of Tampa bay - Sleek vanishing-edge lap pool - Putting green - State-of-the-art fitness center -with cardiovascular & circuit training equipment- Magnificent formal lawn- Private cabanas - Contemporary lounge chairs, tables and benches- Reflecting pool- Intimate lounging area- Lush tropical plantings.... 2 bedrooms- 2 baths- Utility Room - Storage bin - Bike rooms - 24 hour Congirers service.. Fine European cabinetry, polished quartz or granite counter tops, premium stainless steel kitchen appliances, frameless glass shower enclosures, tile flooring, carpet, floor to ceiling windows, and designer bathroom fixtures. St. Petersburg is a city on Florida's gulf coast. It's known for its pleasant weather (hence its “Sunshine City” nickname), making it popular for golfing, boating, fishing and beach going. Its waterfront parks host the Dali Museum, featuring surrealist works of art; the Museum of Fine Arts, with works ranging from ancient to contemporary; and Mahaffey Theater, home of the Florida Orchestra. Sundial, - Social rooms offer ample meeting spaces, catering kitchen, flat screen televisions, bar areas, and a state of the art media room. Signature’s street-level Urban Plaza offers residents and workers a park-like oasis within the busy urban downtown setting. - 60-foot wide, 6-story waterfall - Outdoor shaded eating area - Sloped lawn viewing area. Laundry Room located inside unit. There are 2 under the building secured parking spaces and an interior climate controlled storage unit. Walk to Restaurant's, Shopping. Walking distance to Publix and CVS Shopping only a block away. Close to The University of South Florida, Albert Whitted Airport, Bayfront & John Hopkins Childrens Hospital. No Pets allowed for Tenants...No Smoking...OWNER WILL BE PAINTING THE ENTIRE UNIT WITH A NEUTRAL COLOR AND REPLACING THE FLOOR COVERING WITH PREMIUM HARD SURFACE MATERIAL ( EITHER TILE OR WOOD LOOK VINYL PLANK ) Tenant to verify room measurements for accuracy. Min 1 year lease.