174 COQUINA BAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

YOU WILL LOVE THIS SPACIOUS 1500 PLUS SQ FT TOWNHOME...FEATURES INCLUDE … NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND AMPLE STORAGE PANTRY, BREAKFAST BAR FROM KITCHEN TO DINING ROOM...EXTRA STORAGE UNDER STAIRCASE, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH VIEW OF THE CANAL, WATCH THE TURTLES SUN. DOWNSTAIRS HALF BATH ROOM ALSO HOUSES A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER FOR YOU'RE CONVIENENCE. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND GUEST BED ROOM AND FULL BATH, MASTER BED ROOM AND FULL BATH. PLUS A BONUS ROOM FOR WHATEVER NEEDS YOU HAVE … SORRY NO PETS.