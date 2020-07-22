1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled block home in popular northeast St. Petersburg neighborhood. New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New cabinets. Solid surface counters. Freshly painted inside. Open floor plan for family times and entertaining. One car garage with washer and dryer hookup. Spacious master bedroom. New laminate plank flooring. Newer vanity in the bathroom. Newer AC. Property features a double wide driveway. Gas is available. Short drive to downtown St Petersburg, 4th Street corridor and Tampa International Airport.