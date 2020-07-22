1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled block home in popular northeast St. Petersburg neighborhood. New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New cabinets. Solid surface counters. Freshly painted inside. Open floor plan for family times and entertaining. One car garage with washer and dryer hookup. Spacious master bedroom. New laminate plank flooring. Newer vanity in the bathroom. Newer AC. Property features a double wide driveway. Gas is available. Short drive to downtown St Petersburg, 4th Street corridor and Tampa International Airport.