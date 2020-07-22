All apartments in St. Petersburg
1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE

1735 Shore Acres Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Shore Acres Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled block home in popular northeast St. Petersburg neighborhood. New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New cabinets. Solid surface counters. Freshly painted inside. Open floor plan for family times and entertaining. One car garage with washer and dryer hookup. Spacious master bedroom. New laminate plank flooring. Newer vanity in the bathroom. Newer AC. Property features a double wide driveway. Gas is available. Short drive to downtown St Petersburg, 4th Street corridor and Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE offers parking.
Does 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
No, 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE does not have a pool.
Does 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE has units with dishwashers.
