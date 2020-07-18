1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE

Amenities
Welcome home to this Well Kept 3 Bedroom 1, 1/2 bath Northeast St. Petersburg home. An open floorplan will greet your guests, Stainless appliances for the chef of the family, along with granite countertops, wood cabinetry, as well as an 8' X 9' bonus room is perfect for exercise, a playroom or home office. Newer carpet and tile throughout, Fresh paint, newer Air Conditioning, and storage shed. The home is conveniently located minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Golfing, Parks and Playgrounds, I-275, and so much more. Pets considered, references required.