Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE

1727 Shore Acres Boulevard Northeast · (727) 422-3686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1727 Shore Acres Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
Welcome home to this Well Kept 3 Bedroom 1, 1/2 bath Northeast St. Petersburg home. An open floorplan will greet your guests, Stainless appliances for the chef of the family, along with granite countertops, wood cabinetry, as well as an 8' X 9' bonus room is perfect for exercise, a playroom or home office. Newer carpet and tile throughout, Fresh paint, newer Air Conditioning, and storage shed. The home is conveniently located minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Golfing, Parks and Playgrounds, I-275, and so much more. Pets considered, references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE is pet friendly.
Does 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE offers parking.
Does 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
No, 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE does not have a pool.
Does 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 SHORE ACRES BOULEVARD NE has units with dishwashers.
