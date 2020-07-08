All apartments in St. Petersburg
1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE

1702 Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Shore Acres Ranch Style Home 3/2 with bonus room/converted garage for family, game or TV room. Tile Throughout the home. Master bed with private bathroom, 2 beds with hallway bathroom. Screened patio for easy evenings has TV hookup. Huge yard with fire pit, storage shed and beautiful Plumeria Trees. Easy access to airports, highways and beaches. New Granite Kitchen - freshly painted cabinets. New exterior paint. Across from Shore Acres Mini Park. Parking for 4+ cars and even your boat. Also available for sale MLS# U8048512

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE offers parking.
Does 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
No, 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE does not have a pool.
Does 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE has units with dishwashers.

