1702 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE

Amenities
Shore Acres Ranch Style Home 3/2 with bonus room/converted garage for family, game or TV room. Tile Throughout the home. Master bed with private bathroom, 2 beds with hallway bathroom. Screened patio for easy evenings has TV hookup. Huge yard with fire pit, storage shed and beautiful Plumeria Trees. Easy access to airports, highways and beaches. New Granite Kitchen - freshly painted cabinets. New exterior paint. Across from Shore Acres Mini Park. Parking for 4+ cars and even your boat. Also available for sale MLS# U8048512