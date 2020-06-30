All apartments in St. Petersburg
1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N

1700 Winchester Road North · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Winchester Road North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome Home to this beautiful and Very Energy Efficient 3/2/1 Pool Home in the desirable Garden Manor. You will love the curb appeal, circular drive and attached 1 car garage. The open concept floor plan offers newer cabinets, granite and newer appliances in the kitchen including a gas stove, which is open to the large living room with energy efficient widows that offers lots of natural light. The Solar Panels on the roof and newer windows reduce your power bill to next to nothing. There is an additional Bonus Room just off the Dining area which offers a gas fireplace, lots of natural light, and offers french doors which lead you back to your fully fenced in backyard, complete with newly painted decking and pavers, along with a beautiful in-ground POOL! You'll enjoy the tons of yard space to run around on and play in the back of the home and along with the front/side. Located in such a wonderful and convenient location, you are just steps away from Tyrone Park, and a short jaunt from Tyrone Blvd and all that it offers - including Tyrone Mall, Cobb Movie Theater, Countless shopping and Dining Experiences along with easy access to all major routes that lead to the beautiful beaches of St Petersburg or the wonderful Ambiance of Downtown St Pete! Call for your private viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N have any available units?
1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N have?
Some of 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N offers parking.
Does 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N have a pool?
Yes, 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N has a pool.
Does 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N has units with dishwashers.

