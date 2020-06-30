1700 WINCHESTER ROAD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Welcome Home to this beautiful and Very Energy Efficient 3/2/1 Pool Home in the desirable Garden Manor. You will love the curb appeal, circular drive and attached 1 car garage. The open concept floor plan offers newer cabinets, granite and newer appliances in the kitchen including a gas stove, which is open to the large living room with energy efficient widows that offers lots of natural light. The Solar Panels on the roof and newer windows reduce your power bill to next to nothing. There is an additional Bonus Room just off the Dining area which offers a gas fireplace, lots of natural light, and offers french doors which lead you back to your fully fenced in backyard, complete with newly painted decking and pavers, along with a beautiful in-ground POOL! You'll enjoy the tons of yard space to run around on and play in the back of the home and along with the front/side. Located in such a wonderful and convenient location, you are just steps away from Tyrone Park, and a short jaunt from Tyrone Blvd and all that it offers - including Tyrone Mall, Cobb Movie Theater, Countless shopping and Dining Experiences along with easy access to all major routes that lead to the beautiful beaches of St Petersburg or the wonderful Ambiance of Downtown St Pete! Call for your private viewing today!