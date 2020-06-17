All apartments in St. Petersburg
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1645 39TH ST S · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH  HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF STORAGE, MASTER HAS SIZEABLE WALKI-N CLOSET, CONVENIENT LOCATION, QUICK ACCESS TO 275.  SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1(866) 611.3590

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com

(RLNE5834947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 39TH ST S have any available units?
1645 39TH ST S has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 39TH ST S have?
Some of 1645 39TH ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 39TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
1645 39TH ST S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 39TH ST S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 39TH ST S is pet friendly.
Does 1645 39TH ST S offer parking?
Yes, 1645 39TH ST S does offer parking.
Does 1645 39TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 39TH ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 39TH ST S have a pool?
No, 1645 39TH ST S does not have a pool.
Does 1645 39TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 1645 39TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 39TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 39TH ST S does not have units with dishwashers.
