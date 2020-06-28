159 18th Ave S B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit B Available 10/01/19 HIGHLY DESIRABLE OLD SOUTHEAST! - Property Id: 153124



Smell The Salt Air



Minutes from downtown St Petersburg, The OLD SE is one of the most popular and safe neighborhoods in St Pete. 1 Bd/1ba, gleaming oak floors, central heat and air, tiled shower, sun deck, washer/dryer hookups, gas stove, large fenced yard, quiet street, responsible neighbors, aggressive dog breeds welcome! Avail Oct 1. Monthly rental avail. $1,195 per month. No utilities included.

