156 39TH AVENUE NE

Available June 1st, this updated home for rent in Crisp Park features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This location can't be beat - so close to downtown and all the shopping, dining and entertainment St. Petersburg has to offer! The split plan affords privacy, but the open feel of the floor plan draws everyone together. No carpeting will be found here - all hard word floors and tile. Aside from a family room and dining room, there is also a bonus space which easily serves as a home office. The galley kitchen is fully equipped, and there is also a laundry room complete with washer and dryer. The fenced backyard can be enjoyed, and the deck out back brings the inside feel to the outside. Parking is available on the street, or off-street via the alley. All of this in the fabulous Crisp Park neighborhood, which boasts a boat launch ramp and lovely park with playground equipment. Pets allowed with approval of Landord.