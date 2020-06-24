All apartments in St. Petersburg
156 39TH AVENUE NE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:29 AM

156 39TH AVENUE NE

156 39th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

156 39th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Available June 1st, this updated home for rent in Crisp Park features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This location can't be beat - so close to downtown and all the shopping, dining and entertainment St. Petersburg has to offer! The split plan affords privacy, but the open feel of the floor plan draws everyone together. No carpeting will be found here - all hard word floors and tile. Aside from a family room and dining room, there is also a bonus space which easily serves as a home office. The galley kitchen is fully equipped, and there is also a laundry room complete with washer and dryer. The fenced backyard can be enjoyed, and the deck out back brings the inside feel to the outside. Parking is available on the street, or off-street via the alley. All of this in the fabulous Crisp Park neighborhood, which boasts a boat launch ramp and lovely park with playground equipment. Pets allowed with approval of Landord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 39TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
156 39TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 39TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 156 39TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 39TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
156 39TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 39TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 39TH AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 156 39TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 156 39TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 156 39TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 39TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 39TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 156 39TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 156 39TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 156 39TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 156 39TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 39TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
