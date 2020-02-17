1533 Suffolk St N

Amenities

Tyrone Gardens Charmer! You'll have plenty of room to roam in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom block home! This home boasts a wide open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout, new paint and baseboards, newly remodeled bathroom, newer a/c, roof and double paned windows as well! The storage closets are huge and you'll love the private master bedroom located nicely in the back of the home. There is NO FLOOD INSURANCE needed. Schedule your private showing today! This one is priced right and won't last long!



