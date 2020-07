153 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST.....THIS 2/1, RECENTLY UPDATED CONDO FEATURES: AMAZING OPEN WATER VIEWS OFF THE 1 ST FLOOR PATIO UNIT, POLISHED CONCRETE FLOORING IN LIVING AREA (METALLIC EPOXY), DARK LAMINATE FLOORING IN BEDROOMS, MAPLE SHAKER CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GLASS MOSAIC TILE BACKSPLASH, DESIGNER FIXTURES, UNDER COUNTER LED LIGHTING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW HURRICANE WINDOWS FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY, OPEN FLOOR PLAN TO ENJOY THE SERENE LIVING SPACE, AND ALL THE AMENITIES OF RESORT LIVING. THE COMMUNITY IS SITUATED ON THE OPEN BAY OFF COQUINA KEY MINUTES FROM ALL OF THE HAPPENINGS OF DOWNTOWN ST. PETE. PETS WELCOMED WITH 2 PET MAX.