Amenities

granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features tile floor throughout, granite counter tops, ceiling fans, a bonus room, and a huge fenced in backyard. The gorgeous lawn is taken care of for you, and you are walking distance to Azalea Park and Azalea Elementary school and just minutes from Tyrone Square Mall.

Only virtual showings via the photos at this time due to covid-19. Still tenant occupied and please do not disturb the current tenant.

Available after June 10th, 2020.