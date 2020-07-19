1447 CENTRAL AVENUE

Amenities

Large Furnished Efficiency located off Central in Downtown St. Pete! This spacious unit is completely turn key & fully equipped! It features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, large walk in closet, & beautiful hardwood flooring. It also has a center divider that divides the living room and bedroom space. Parking is located in the back of the building. You are located in the center of all the action. Located across the street from the Fusion, McAuley's Pub, Fergs & down the road from Hawkers, Dr. BBQ, & several restaurants & bars. You can't beat the price for this location! Available immediately for an annual rental! Must pass credit, criminal, background, & eviction check! Call today this property won't last long!