All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1447 CENTRAL AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1447 CENTRAL AVENUE

1447 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1447 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Large Furnished Efficiency located off Central in Downtown St. Pete! This spacious unit is completely turn key & fully equipped! It features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, large walk in closet, & beautiful hardwood flooring. It also has a center divider that divides the living room and bedroom space. Parking is located in the back of the building. You are located in the center of all the action. Located across the street from the Fusion, McAuley's Pub, Fergs & down the road from Hawkers, Dr. BBQ, & several restaurants & bars. You can't beat the price for this location! Available immediately for an annual rental! Must pass credit, criminal, background, & eviction check! Call today this property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
1447 CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1447 CENTRAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1447 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus