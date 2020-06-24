144 9TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Excellent location for this spacious upstairs 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with large bonus room. You can walk to downtown, North Shore park and pool in a few minutes, while this is a quiet spot. Nice new laminate flooring and fresh paint. Newer almost new kitchen features granite tops, a deep sink, new faucet and fixtures and lots of cabinet space, as well as clean full size appliances. There is a stylish barn door and lots of light through plenty of windows. The apartment offers lots of closets and storage space.

A real bonus and highlight is the enclosed front porch, an ideal spot for a desk or a guest bed. No dogs are permitted at this building. Broker/ owner