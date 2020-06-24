All apartments in St. Petersburg
144 9TH AVENUE NE

144 9th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

144 9th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Excellent location for this spacious upstairs 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with large bonus room. You can walk to downtown, North Shore park and pool in a few minutes, while this is a quiet spot. Nice new laminate flooring and fresh paint. Newer almost new kitchen features granite tops, a deep sink, new faucet and fixtures and lots of cabinet space, as well as clean full size appliances. There is a stylish barn door and lots of light through plenty of windows. The apartment offers lots of closets and storage space.
A real bonus and highlight is the enclosed front porch, an ideal spot for a desk or a guest bed. No dogs are permitted at this building. Broker/ owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 9TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
144 9TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 9TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 144 9TH AVENUE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 9TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
144 9TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 9TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 144 9TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 144 9TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 144 9TH AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 144 9TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 9TH AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 9TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 144 9TH AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 144 9TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 144 9TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 144 9TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 9TH AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
