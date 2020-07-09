143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE

Amenities

This Snell Isle home is located on a quiet street in NE St. Petersburg not far from the beautiful downtown waterfront area. You will enjoy the lush tropical landscaping on the large private front porch or gathering around the back yard fire pit in the cool evenings. The home features a formal dining room off of the kitchen and two living areas to meet your families desires. The master bedroom has 3 separate closets and a remodeled master bathroom with a walk-in shower. In the kitchen you will find an indoor grill and plenty of counter top space. Off street parking is located in the covered 2 car carport in the back yard. Come relax, come enjoy, come make this your new home!