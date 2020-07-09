All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 13 2019 at 6:00 AM

143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE

143 Catalan Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

143 Catalan Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
This Snell Isle home is located on a quiet street in NE St. Petersburg not far from the beautiful downtown waterfront area. You will enjoy the lush tropical landscaping on the large private front porch or gathering around the back yard fire pit in the cool evenings. The home features a formal dining room off of the kitchen and two living areas to meet your families desires. The master bedroom has 3 separate closets and a remodeled master bathroom with a walk-in shower. In the kitchen you will find an indoor grill and plenty of counter top space. Off street parking is located in the covered 2 car carport in the back yard. Come relax, come enjoy, come make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE offers parking.
Does 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
No, 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE does not have a pool.
Does 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 CATALAN BOULEVARD NE has units with dishwashers.

