1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Just listed! Great home located in the Tyrone Garden area with 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 full baths and a nice eat in kitchen. The home has newer carpet and was painted on the interior and exterior in April 2018. Just outside the kitchen is an enclosed utility area with washer and dryer hook-ups. The large fenced backyard is perfect for grilling out, entertaining and just enjoying life. Excludes the attached storage closet behind master bedroom that is accessible from the backyard. Some of the things that make this home special include the basket weave tile in the guest bathroom floor, the large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, the split floor plan, separate sitting/living room, and the large home site. This home is conveniently located near the Northwest Youth Center Park and Pool. Fantastic proximity to schools, restaurants, Tyrone Mall, Tyrone Plaza, shopping and just Minutes to the Gulf Beaches. Conveniently located with easy access via 22 Avenue North to I275. Nearby airports include St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Tampa International, Sarasota International and public Albert Whitted in downtown St. Petersburg.