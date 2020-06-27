All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N

1418 Winchester Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1418 Winchester Road North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Tyrone Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Just listed! Great home located in the Tyrone Garden area with 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 full baths and a nice eat in kitchen. The home has newer carpet and was painted on the interior and exterior in April 2018. Just outside the kitchen is an enclosed utility area with washer and dryer hook-ups. The large fenced backyard is perfect for grilling out, entertaining and just enjoying life. Excludes the attached storage closet behind master bedroom that is accessible from the backyard. Some of the things that make this home special include the basket weave tile in the guest bathroom floor, the large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, the split floor plan, separate sitting/living room, and the large home site. This home is conveniently located near the Northwest Youth Center Park and Pool. Fantastic proximity to schools, restaurants, Tyrone Mall, Tyrone Plaza, shopping and just Minutes to the Gulf Beaches. Conveniently located with easy access via 22 Avenue North to I275. Nearby airports include St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Tampa International, Sarasota International and public Albert Whitted in downtown St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N have any available units?
1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N have?
Some of 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N offers parking.
Does 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N have a pool?
Yes, 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N has a pool.
Does 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 WINCHESTER ROAD N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus