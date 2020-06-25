All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 11 2019 at 4:00 AM

1410 25th Street North

1410 25th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1410 25th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

Under Construction. Beautiful NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION in ST. Pete! Built with top quality and attention to details. With 1,650 sq ft of living space and a 110 sq ft front porch. This New home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Master Suite, Laundry Room, and Fenced Yard. As you enter the home you will walk into an open concept living room, dining, and kitchen. Engineered hardwood floor throughout and Travertine tile in the kitchen with granite and custom cabinetry. You will find the first bedroom off the living room and has access to the main bath. The second bedroom is off the kitchen. The Master Suite features his and her walking closets and double vanity in the master bath with a walking shower. Walk to Booker Creek Park, minutes to Downtown ST. Pete, and easy access to I-275. A must see! Call today to request more info or to book a private viewing before itGÇÖs too late! Photos are of a similar Model, for reference use only.

Listing Courtesy Of MAVREALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 25th Street North have any available units?
1410 25th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 25th Street North have?
Some of 1410 25th Street North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 25th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
1410 25th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 25th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 25th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 1410 25th Street North offer parking?
No, 1410 25th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 1410 25th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 25th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 25th Street North have a pool?
No, 1410 25th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 1410 25th Street North have accessible units?
No, 1410 25th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 25th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 25th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
