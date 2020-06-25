1410 25th Street North

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Under Construction. Beautiful NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION in ST. Pete! Built with top quality and attention to details. With 1,650 sq ft of living space and a 110 sq ft front porch. This New home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Master Suite, Laundry Room, and Fenced Yard. As you enter the home you will walk into an open concept living room, dining, and kitchen. Engineered hardwood floor throughout and Travertine tile in the kitchen with granite and custom cabinetry. You will find the first bedroom off the living room and has access to the main bath. The second bedroom is off the kitchen. The Master Suite features his and her walking closets and double vanity in the master bath with a walking shower. Walk to Booker Creek Park, minutes to Downtown ST. Pete, and easy access to I-275. A must see! Call today to request more info or to book a private viewing before itGÇÖs too late! Photos are of a similar Model, for reference use only.



