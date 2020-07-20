1410 16TH STREET S

Amenities

RENOVATED duplex 1410 & 1412 SECTION 8 APPROVED! MOVE IN READY RENTALS! Each side contains 1 bedroom/1 bathroom with SEPARATE CARPORTS AND DRIVEWAYS FOR PARKING! Both units have FULLY REMODELED BATHROOMS with new vanities, tiled showers and light fixtures! Each unit has RENOVATED KITCHENS with new cabinets, sinks, GRANiTE COUNTERTOPS and backsplashes appealing to all tenants with an updated and modern look! APPLIANCES WILL BE PROVIDED! Tenants will love the FENCED SEPARATE BACKYARDS. Each unit has NEW TITLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT making tenant turn arounds simple as there is no carpet! Each unit also has SEPARATE LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOMS! Other updates include NEW ROOF 2018 NEW PLUMBING 2018, NEW ELECTRICAL THROUGHOUT BOTH UNITS 2019, NEW ELECTRICAL PANELS 2019, INTERIOR/EXTERIOR PAINT 2019 and NEW CENTRAL HVAC SYSTEMS 2019. There is also an EXTERIOR CAMERA SYSTEM installed making it easy to protect and monitor! This Duplex is in the PERFECT location, less than 3 miles from Downtown St Pete, minutes to Historic Kenwood, close to Tropicana Field, St Anthony's Hospital, and so much more!