St. Petersburg, FL
1410 16TH STREET S
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:53 AM

1410 16TH STREET S

1410 16th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1410 16th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
RENOVATED duplex 1410 & 1412 SECTION 8 APPROVED! MOVE IN READY RENTALS! Each side contains 1 bedroom/1 bathroom with SEPARATE CARPORTS AND DRIVEWAYS FOR PARKING! Both units have FULLY REMODELED BATHROOMS with new vanities, tiled showers and light fixtures! Each unit has RENOVATED KITCHENS with new cabinets, sinks, GRANiTE COUNTERTOPS and backsplashes appealing to all tenants with an updated and modern look! APPLIANCES WILL BE PROVIDED! Tenants will love the FENCED SEPARATE BACKYARDS. Each unit has NEW TITLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT making tenant turn arounds simple as there is no carpet! Each unit also has SEPARATE LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOMS! Other updates include NEW ROOF 2018 NEW PLUMBING 2018, NEW ELECTRICAL THROUGHOUT BOTH UNITS 2019, NEW ELECTRICAL PANELS 2019, INTERIOR/EXTERIOR PAINT 2019 and NEW CENTRAL HVAC SYSTEMS 2019. There is also an EXTERIOR CAMERA SYSTEM installed making it easy to protect and monitor! This Duplex is in the PERFECT location, less than 3 miles from Downtown St Pete, minutes to Historic Kenwood, close to Tropicana Field, St Anthony's Hospital, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 16TH STREET S have any available units?
1410 16TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 16TH STREET S have?
Some of 1410 16TH STREET S's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 16TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1410 16TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 16TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1410 16TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1410 16TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1410 16TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 1410 16TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 16TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 16TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1410 16TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1410 16TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1410 16TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 16TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 16TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
