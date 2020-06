1401 59TH STREET N

Amenities

Charming ranch home in Saint Petersburg offers over 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, good sized kitchen, living room and spacious great room, tile and laminate flooring, screened patio, situated on a very nice lot with a large sized deck. Nice neighborhood. RECENTLY REMODELED! DIMENSIONAL ROOF, A/C, WINDOWS, STOVE & REF, NICE KITCHEN CABINETS. THIS HOME IS READY FOR ANYONE ,SIZE LOT & REAR DECK MAKE THIS A RARE FIND!!CLOSE TO TYRone GARDENS SHOPpinG. CONVENIENT TO JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING, SCHOOLS, NORTHWEST RECREATION CENTER & POOL! FEELS LIKE HOME ! BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD LANDSCAPED WITH MATURE TREE. A GARDEN IN EDEN!! POSSIBLE SELLER FINANCE WITH SUFFICIENT DOWNPAYMENT. POSSIBLE RENT TO OWN OR LEASE OPTION WITH $5-10K DOWN. Up to 10, 889 Sq. Ft. Living Area: 1, 057 .Residence faces west, Cable available; Public water and sewer. Tenant maintains the property.