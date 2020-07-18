1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N

Amenities

Don't miss this gorgeous 2B/1B condo available at Windjammer. This exceptional condo was just freshly painted and features dark wood kitchen, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The condo has an open concept living room/kitchen with a separate dining room area. The sliding glass doors lead out to a balcony that overlooks peaceful greenery. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and is a generous size bedroom. The condo features a washer and brand new dryer. The AC is newer. Beautiful gated community with a pool overlooking a lake and fountain; and features a fitness, playground, car wash and plenty of parking. Close to Gandy Blvd., it just minutes away from I-275 and to St. Pete downtown, just over the bridge to Tampa. Don't miss your chance to see this remarkable condo !