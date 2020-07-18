All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N

1400 Gandy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Barcley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
Don't miss this gorgeous 2B/1B condo available at Windjammer. This exceptional condo was just freshly painted and features dark wood kitchen, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The condo has an open concept living room/kitchen with a separate dining room area. The sliding glass doors lead out to a balcony that overlooks peaceful greenery. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and is a generous size bedroom. The condo features a washer and brand new dryer. The AC is newer. Beautiful gated community with a pool overlooking a lake and fountain; and features a fitness, playground, car wash and plenty of parking. Close to Gandy Blvd., it just minutes away from I-275 and to St. Pete downtown, just over the bridge to Tampa. Don't miss your chance to see this remarkable condo !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N have any available units?
1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N have?
Some of 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N currently offering any rent specials?
1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N pet-friendly?
No, 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N offer parking?
Yes, 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N offers parking.
Does 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N have a pool?
Yes, 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N has a pool.
Does 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N have accessible units?
No, 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N has units with dishwashers.
