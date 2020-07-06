1371 30TH AVENUE N

Amenities

This gorgeous home sits on a corner lot in the highly sought after Magnolia Heights neighborhood. The home has been updated with a newer AC system and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. The HVAC system has been serviced regularly since the home has been purchased and runs very efficiently. The newer windows also help the home stay nice and cool. The kitchen is chef friendly with plenty of storage for all of your culinary needs. There is new plank flooring throughout and an additional bonus room in the rear of the home. The yard is fully fenced and very private with plenty of space for outdoor patio furniture. There is a one car oversized garage with plenty of space for storage. It is a short walk away from Rollin Oats grocery store and other local businesses. Call today for a showing!