St. Petersburg, FL
1371 30TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

1371 30TH AVENUE N

1371 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1371 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous home sits on a corner lot in the highly sought after Magnolia Heights neighborhood. The home has been updated with a newer AC system and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. The HVAC system has been serviced regularly since the home has been purchased and runs very efficiently. The newer windows also help the home stay nice and cool. The kitchen is chef friendly with plenty of storage for all of your culinary needs. There is new plank flooring throughout and an additional bonus room in the rear of the home. The yard is fully fenced and very private with plenty of space for outdoor patio furniture. There is a one car oversized garage with plenty of space for storage. It is a short walk away from Rollin Oats grocery store and other local businesses. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 30TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1371 30TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1371 30TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1371 30TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 30TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1371 30TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 30TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1371 30TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1371 30TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1371 30TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1371 30TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1371 30TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 30TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1371 30TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1371 30TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1371 30TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 30TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1371 30TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

