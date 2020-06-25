All apartments in St. Petersburg
1361 Essex Dr N
1361 Essex Dr N

1361 Essex Drive North · No Longer Available
1361 Essex Drive North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Tyrone Gardens

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wow Updated Solid Block 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage In Great Clearwater Neighborhood. This Property Features New Roof, Hvac, Kitchen, Baths, Flooring And Much More. The Large Kitchen Has Custom Solid Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Mosaic Tile Back-splash, Stainless Steel Appliance Package With Transferable Warranties. The Bathrooms Have Been Updated With New Tile, Vanities, Toilets, And Fixtures. All New Tile And Wood Laminate Flooring Has Been Installed Throughout The Home. A New Garage Door With Opener Was Just Professionally Installed. The Backyard Offers A Great Space To Make Your Own With A Large Yard Overlooking A Pond With Mature Growth. Dont Miss Your Chance To See This One Before Its Gone!!!!!

Listing Courtesy of STAR BAY REALTY CORP.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

