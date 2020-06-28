All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N

1359 Russell Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

1359 Russell Drive North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Azalea Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3/1 ranch in Jungle Terrace area with nice backyard & close to parks, Pinellas Trail, Tyrone retail corridor and Treasure Island. Granite counters, hardwood floors in some areas, carpet in bedrooms. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. One car garage. Room to park an RV or boat beside garage. Nice backyard with deck. One month rent plus security deposit required if you meet the guidelines: 1) Monthly income 3x rent; 2) No evictions, broken leases, late rent issues in tenant history; 3) credit score over 600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N have any available units?
1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N have?
Some of 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N offers parking.
Does 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N have a pool?
No, 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N does not have a pool.
Does 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1359 RUSSELL DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
