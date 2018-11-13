1328 45th St N

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED: 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage with opener. 1300 sq ft, newer energy efficient windows, 2 sets of french doors going to large paver deck in back. Walk-in closet in master with large master walk-in shower. Washer and Dryer in garage, dishwasher, frog with filleted water. Internet and lawn service included. Excellent location in central st pete, 10 minutes to downtown, 15 minutes to the beaches. Clean, quiet neighborhood. Dog allowed with approval and additional deposit. No smoking indoors. Last months rent and security deposit to move in.

