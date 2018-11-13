All apartments in St. Petersburg
1328 45th St N

1328 45th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1328 45th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Central St Pete - Property Id: 161798

FULLY FURNISHED: 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage with opener. 1300 sq ft, newer energy efficient windows, 2 sets of french doors going to large paver deck in back. Walk-in closet in master with large master walk-in shower. Washer and Dryer in garage, dishwasher, frog with filleted water. Internet and lawn service included. Excellent location in central st pete, 10 minutes to downtown, 15 minutes to the beaches. Clean, quiet neighborhood. Dog allowed with approval and additional deposit. No smoking indoors. Last months rent and security deposit to move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161798p
Property Id 161798

(RLNE5182364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 45th St N have any available units?
1328 45th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 45th St N have?
Some of 1328 45th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 45th St N currently offering any rent specials?
1328 45th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 45th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 45th St N is pet friendly.
Does 1328 45th St N offer parking?
Yes, 1328 45th St N offers parking.
Does 1328 45th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 45th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 45th St N have a pool?
No, 1328 45th St N does not have a pool.
Does 1328 45th St N have accessible units?
No, 1328 45th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 45th St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 45th St N has units with dishwashers.

