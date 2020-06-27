All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 24 2019

1315 8th Ave S

1315 8th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1315 8th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom home in Sunny St Pete. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming cottage style home in Sunny St Petersburg Fl. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Recently upgraded with new flooring, new paint, newer AC and appliances. This home has a large living room with arched entry into a separate dining area or den. Home has large laundry area that leads to backyard. Section 8 eligible.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE5055639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 8th Ave S have any available units?
1315 8th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 8th Ave S have?
Some of 1315 8th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 8th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1315 8th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 8th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 8th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1315 8th Ave S offer parking?
No, 1315 8th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1315 8th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 8th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 8th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1315 8th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1315 8th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1315 8th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 8th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 8th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
