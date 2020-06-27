1315 8th Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom home in Sunny St Pete. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Charming cottage style home in Sunny St Petersburg Fl. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Recently upgraded with new flooring, new paint, newer AC and appliances. This home has a large living room with arched entry into a separate dining area or den. Home has large laundry area that leads to backyard. Section 8 eligible.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



(RLNE5055639)