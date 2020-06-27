131 Pompano Dr SE

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo in a gated community with guarded entrance and well maintained landscaping all around! This unit opens up to the the stairway leading to the second floor and hall way on you right to living room. Living room is open and has access to the pack covered porch overlooking the absolutely breathtaking water view behind the property. Dining area is secluded from the living and connects to the kitchen. Kitchen has cabinets that wrap the room and appliances such as refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The two bedrooms up stairs are both sizable with walk in closets. Master has a wooden balcony with that same beautiful view and full bathroom with vanity sink and standing tiled shower. Second full bathroom, half bathroom and washer/dryer making this condo the one for you!