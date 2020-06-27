All apartments in St. Petersburg
131 Pompano Dr SE

131 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

131 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/9f8814606a ----
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo in a gated community with guarded entrance and well maintained landscaping all around! This unit opens up to the the stairway leading to the second floor and hall way on you right to living room. Living room is open and has access to the pack covered porch overlooking the absolutely breathtaking water view behind the property. Dining area is secluded from the living and connects to the kitchen. Kitchen has cabinets that wrap the room and appliances such as refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The two bedrooms up stairs are both sizable with walk in closets. Master has a wooden balcony with that same beautiful view and full bathroom with vanity sink and standing tiled shower. Second full bathroom, half bathroom and washer/dryer making this condo the one for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Pompano Dr SE have any available units?
131 Pompano Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Pompano Dr SE have?
Some of 131 Pompano Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Pompano Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
131 Pompano Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Pompano Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 131 Pompano Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 131 Pompano Dr SE offer parking?
No, 131 Pompano Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 131 Pompano Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Pompano Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Pompano Dr SE have a pool?
No, 131 Pompano Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 131 Pompano Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 131 Pompano Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Pompano Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Pompano Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
