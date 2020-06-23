All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1300 62nd Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1300 62nd Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1300 62nd Ave N

1300 62nd Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1300 62nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1300 62nd Ave N Available 02/01/19 St Pete Home - Updated home in convenient location,Walk to restaurants & shopping at Rutland Plaza and Northeast High School. Fenced in yard perfect for pets. 12 X 24 detached workshop, ideal for hobbies, crafts, handyman, kids music room and more. Wood Open floor plan. Wood and wood laminate flooring. Updated windows. Circle drive allow for extra parking and easy in and out. Large patio off the back. $50 Back ground screening on each adult applicant. $100 pet application fee. No Prior Evictions.

(RLNE2761788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 62nd Ave N have any available units?
1300 62nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 62nd Ave N have?
Some of 1300 62nd Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 62nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1300 62nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 62nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 62nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1300 62nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1300 62nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 1300 62nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 62nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 62nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 1300 62nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1300 62nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1300 62nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 62nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 62nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus