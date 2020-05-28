All apartments in St. Petersburg
130 17TH AVENUE N
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:39 AM

130 17TH AVENUE N

130 17th Avenue North · (727) 254-3982
Location

130 17th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style home with off street parking in lovely Old NE neighborhood. Easy access to shops, restaurants, waterfront, parks and all that downtown St Petersburg has to offer! This home offers a charming front porch, hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with brand new beautiful granite countertops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast bar opens to the living area, and there are two nice sized bedrooms, an updated bathroom, a large indoor closet with Washer/Dryer hook ups, and central A/C. Rent includes water, trash, wi-fi Internet, and yard maintenance, Annual lease only. This lovely home is in a fabulous urban location, only blocks to your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, art & music festivals, shopping, parks or waterfront, the list of amenities in downtown St. Petersburg goes on and on. This is the perfect home for those who want to be part of Downtown Saint Petersburg culture and enjoy the Old Northeast too. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 17TH AVENUE N have any available units?
130 17TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 17TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 130 17TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 17TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
130 17TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 17TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 130 17TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 130 17TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 130 17TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 130 17TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 17TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 17TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 130 17TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 130 17TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 130 17TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 130 17TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 17TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
