130 17TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style home with off street parking in lovely Old NE neighborhood. Easy access to shops, restaurants, waterfront, parks and all that downtown St Petersburg has to offer! This home offers a charming front porch, hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with brand new beautiful granite countertops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast bar opens to the living area, and there are two nice sized bedrooms, an updated bathroom, a large indoor closet with Washer/Dryer hook ups, and central A/C. Rent includes water, trash, wi-fi Internet, and yard maintenance, Annual lease only. This lovely home is in a fabulous urban location, only blocks to your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, art & music festivals, shopping, parks or waterfront, the list of amenities in downtown St. Petersburg goes on and on. This is the perfect home for those who want to be part of Downtown Saint Petersburg culture and enjoy the Old Northeast too. Don't wait!