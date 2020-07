1250 S 13TH AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

BEAUTIFUL, NEWLY REMODELED ONE STORY 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH NEWER APPLIANCES AND FURNITURE. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2 SINKS, LARGE TUB, AND SHOWER. OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MARBLE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE LIVING AREA. PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH A POOL AND A HOT TUB. 2 CAR GARAGE. MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BEACH, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, CASINOS AND FORT LAUDERDALE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. GREAT LAYOUT CAN ACCOMMODATE 2 FAMILIES. CALL OR TEXT LISTING AGENT FOR INQUIRIES AND QUESTIONS.