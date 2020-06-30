All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1245 84th Ave N #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1245 84th Ave N #B
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

1245 84th Ave N #B

1245 84th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1245 84th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Jamestown

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom First Floor Condo - Property Id: 214392

Nicely updated move in ready condo on the first floor. This unit has a nice sized enclosed Florida room that looks over the pool area and a dining room. Easy maintenance with laminate and tile floors. The bathroom has been updated. And the closets, lots of closets with a walk in closet in the master as well. Great central location with easy access to the airports and downtown St Pete and The Shops at Gateway with a Target and a Publix grocery store across the street from the complex. Don't miss out on this one.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214392
Property Id 214392

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5506421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 84th Ave N #B have any available units?
1245 84th Ave N #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 84th Ave N #B have?
Some of 1245 84th Ave N #B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 84th Ave N #B currently offering any rent specials?
1245 84th Ave N #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 84th Ave N #B pet-friendly?
No, 1245 84th Ave N #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1245 84th Ave N #B offer parking?
No, 1245 84th Ave N #B does not offer parking.
Does 1245 84th Ave N #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 84th Ave N #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 84th Ave N #B have a pool?
Yes, 1245 84th Ave N #B has a pool.
Does 1245 84th Ave N #B have accessible units?
No, 1245 84th Ave N #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 84th Ave N #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 84th Ave N #B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus